Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Trading 4.9% Higher

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)’s stock price traded up 4.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $143.65 and last traded at $143.54. 1,338,914 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 2,658,142 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.05.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $54.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.48.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. Analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.08%.

Institutional Trading of Capital One Financial

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 13,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $2,239,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 16,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 39,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.