HTLF Bank Acquires Shares of 32,748 Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC)

HTLF Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 99.7% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 52.1% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

Healthpeak Properties Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of DOC opened at $17.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.24 and a 12-month high of $22.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.02.

About Healthpeak Properties

(Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.