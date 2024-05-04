Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 83.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,536,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 697,993 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 1.60% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $70,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2,874.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,007,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,069 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $120,780,000. Blue Chip Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 8,501.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 2,153,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,819,000 after buying an additional 2,128,736 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 26,366.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,086,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,903,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078,957 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 9,428.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 756,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,829,000 after acquiring an additional 748,550 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.64. The stock had a trading volume of 843,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,065. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.87 and its 200 day moving average is $44.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 0.15. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $42.45 and a one year high of $46.34.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

