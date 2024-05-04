First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Purchased by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 7,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 17,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Bensler LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 83,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter.

FDL traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 562,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,151. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.79. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12 month low of $31.47 and a 12 month high of $38.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

