Franco-Nevada Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 (NYSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

Franco-Nevada has raised its dividend by an average of 12.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Franco-Nevada has a payout ratio of 37.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Franco-Nevada to earn $3.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.8%.

Shares of FNV traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.24. 683,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,084. The company has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a PE ratio of -48.59, a PEG ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.43 and its 200-day moving average is $115.38. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of $102.29 and a 52 week high of $161.25.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $256.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.50 million. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.57% and a negative net margin of 39.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FNV shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Franco-Nevada from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.60.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

