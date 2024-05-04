Benjamin Edwards Inc. Acquires 96 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 8,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 14,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded up $5.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.54. The stock had a trading volume of 13,249,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,545,007. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.88 and its 200 day moving average is $115.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.33. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $82.53 and a 52 week high of $158.40. The stock has a market cap of $734.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.4408 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.76%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

