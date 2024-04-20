LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) traded down 4.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.92 and last traded at $2.92. 47,373 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 265,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on LanzaTech Global in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LanzaTech Global in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of LanzaTech Global in a research note on Monday, March 25th.

LanzaTech Global Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.97.

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.50 million. LanzaTech Global had a negative return on equity of 95.22% and a negative net margin of 214.11%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LanzaTech Global, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other LanzaTech Global news, insider Freya Burton sold 50,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total value of $162,729.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,101.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in LanzaTech Global by 3.2% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 119,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in LanzaTech Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in LanzaTech Global by 1,196.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in LanzaTech Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in LanzaTech Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 17.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LanzaTech Global Company Profile

LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. It is also developing biocatalysts and processes to produce a suite of additional products utilizing novel biocatalysts, including acetone and isopropanol (IPA) and industrial solvents used in various applications, including production of polymers from IPA.

