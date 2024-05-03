Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Cut to $190.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at B. Riley from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the online travel company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 63.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on EXPE. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Expedia Group from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Expedia Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded down $20.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.89. 11,580,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,544,690. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $87.94 and a 52 week high of $160.05.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.10. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 35.79% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $702,377.99. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $645,346,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,632,000. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter worth $40,976,000. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter worth $38,072,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 242.5% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 262,519 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $27,058,000 after buying an additional 185,880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

