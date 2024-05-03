Craig Hallum Trims Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Target Price to $30.00

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.01% from the stock’s previous close.

COHU has been the subject of several other reports. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Cohu from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Cohu in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Cohu from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

COHU traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.70. 186,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 280,451. Cohu has a one year low of $28.57 and a one year high of $43.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 50.22 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.46.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $137.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.94 million. Cohu had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The business’s revenue was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cohu will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COHU. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cohu by 166.1% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 647,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,294,000 after acquiring an additional 404,028 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,105,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,407,000 after buying an additional 295,456 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohu by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 751,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,579,000 after buying an additional 285,537 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,782,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,478,000 after purchasing an additional 215,153 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 974,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,565,000 after purchasing an additional 181,689 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

