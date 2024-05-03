Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target Lowered to $328.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $332.00 to $328.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.88% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. William Blair raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Amgen from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.05.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $31.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $309.78. 7,896,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,872,770. Amgen has a 1-year low of $211.71 and a 1-year high of $329.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $274.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen will post 19.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.7% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Amgen by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 37,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,857,000 after buying an additional 16,376 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners increased its position in Amgen by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 5,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

