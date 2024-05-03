Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Price Target Raised to $15.00

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

Shares of BMEA stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.33. 426,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,824. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.55 and a beta of -0.33. Biomea Fusion has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $43.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.06.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Biomea Fusion will post -4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Biomea Fusion by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Biomea Fusion by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biomea Fusion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Biomea Fusion by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, a covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

