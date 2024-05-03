Heritage Wealth Management LLC Makes New $222,000 Investment in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 233,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,914,000 after acquiring an additional 82,920 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 4.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,218,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,809,000 after purchasing an additional 57,040 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 100,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,532,000 after buying an additional 56,171 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 221.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 71,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 49,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 14.5% during the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 288,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,548,000 after buying an additional 36,578 shares during the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ADUS traded down $1.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.96. The company had a trading volume of 48,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,904. Addus HomeCare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.30 and a fifty-two week high of $104.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96.

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.17. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business had revenue of $276.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.02 million. Equities analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

ADUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Addus HomeCare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Thursday, February 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

