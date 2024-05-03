Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at B. Riley

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FOXF. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Fox Factory from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their target price on Fox Factory from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fox Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

FOXF traded up $3.46 on Friday, hitting $42.88. The company had a trading volume of 821,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,312. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Fox Factory has a 1 year low of $37.98 and a 1 year high of $117.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.68.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company had revenue of $333.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Fox Factory’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fox Factory will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the fourth quarter worth $31,429,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,136,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,626,000 after purchasing an additional 359,168 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in Fox Factory by 3,378.1% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 286,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,914,000 after acquiring an additional 278,185 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Fox Factory in the third quarter worth about $27,247,000. Finally, RWWM Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,969,000.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

