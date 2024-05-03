Royal Bank of Canada Boosts American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Price Target to $100.00

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.44% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cfra restated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays increased their price target on American Electric Power from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.14.

Shares of AEP stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $88.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,157,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,745,624. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.50. American Electric Power has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $92.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

