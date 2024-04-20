ValiRx (LON:VAL) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $3.30

ValiRx plc (LON:VAL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.30 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.43 ($0.04), with a volume of 3453641 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.63 ($0.05).

ValiRx Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.57 million, a PE ratio of -115.00 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6.80.

ValiRx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ValiRx plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oncology therapeutics and companion diagnostics in the United Kingdom. The company's lead drug candidates include VAL201, a short peptide that has completed Phase I/II trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VAL401, a reformulation of anti-psychotic drug risperidone, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of end-stage non-small cell lung cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ValiRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ValiRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.