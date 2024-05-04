Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Diageo (LON:DGE)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their sell rating on shares of Diageo (LON:DGE – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.
DGE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($36.43) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,730 ($46.85) to GBX 3,550 ($44.59) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,058 ($38.41).
Check Out Our Latest Report on DGE
Diageo Stock Up 0.0 %
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,853 ($35.84) per share, with a total value of £8,273.70 ($10,392.79). In other Diageo news, insider Karen Blackett acquired 702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,826 ($35.50) per share, for a total transaction of £19,838.52 ($24,919.63). Also, insider Javier Ferrán bought 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,853 ($35.84) per share, with a total value of £8,273.70 ($10,392.79). Insiders bought 1,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,892 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.
About Diageo
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Diageo
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
- How Can Investors Benefit From After-Hours Trading
- DraftKings Q1: Strong Customer Acquisition and Product Innovation
Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.