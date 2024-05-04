Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Diageo (LON:DGE)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their sell rating on shares of Diageo (LON:DGE – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

DGE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($36.43) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,730 ($46.85) to GBX 3,550 ($44.59) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,058 ($38.41).

LON:DGE opened at GBX 2,729 ($34.28) on Tuesday. Diageo has a 1-year low of GBX 2,676 ($33.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,694.50 ($46.41). The company has a market capitalization of £60.86 billion, a PE ratio of 1,831.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,869.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,885.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.59, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,853 ($35.84) per share, with a total value of £8,273.70 ($10,392.79). In other Diageo news, insider Karen Blackett acquired 702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,826 ($35.50) per share, for a total transaction of £19,838.52 ($24,919.63). Also, insider Javier Ferrán bought 290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,853 ($35.84) per share, with a total value of £8,273.70 ($10,392.79). Insiders bought 1,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,892 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

