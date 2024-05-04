Berenberg Bank Increases FirstGroup (LON:FGP) Price Target to GBX 195

FirstGroup (LON:FGP – Free Report) had its price target increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 191 ($2.40) to GBX 195 ($2.45) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transport operator’s stock.

FirstGroup Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FirstGroup stock opened at GBX 168 ($2.11) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 170.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 166.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -8,400.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.41. FirstGroup has a 52-week low of GBX 109.80 ($1.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 189 ($2.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 288.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Insider Activity at FirstGroup

In other FirstGroup news, insider David Martin bought 100,000 shares of FirstGroup stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.29) per share, with a total value of £182,000 ($228,614.50). 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About FirstGroup

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; and hull trains and Lumos.

