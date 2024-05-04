Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL)

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,035 ($13.00) price target on the stock.

HL has been the subject of several other reports. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 850 ($10.68) to GBX 825 ($10.36) and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 921.20 ($11.57).

HL opened at GBX 808.40 ($10.15) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 738.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 738.03. The company has a market capitalization of £3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 1,171.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.62. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1 year low of GBX 676.40 ($8.50) and a 1 year high of GBX 944.80 ($11.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a GBX 13.20 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.64%. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,086.96%.

In other Hargreaves Lansdown news, insider Darren Pope bought 3,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 746 ($9.37) per share, for a total transaction of £29,832.54 ($37,473.36). In other news, insider Darren Pope purchased 3,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 746 ($9.37) per share, for a total transaction of £29,832.54 ($37,473.36). Also, insider Alison Platt acquired 18,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 748 ($9.40) per share, with a total value of £139,846.08 ($175,663.96). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 29,459 shares of company stock worth $21,966,458. Insiders own 25.77% of the company’s stock.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; fund dealing; and cash management services.

