Insider Buying: Made Tech Group Plc (LON:MTEC) Insider Purchases £29,391.18 in Stock

Made Tech Group Plc (LON:MTEC – Get Free Report) insider Neil Elton bought 209,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £29,391.18 ($36,918.95).
Made Tech Group Price Performance
Made Tech Group stock opened at GBX 14.25 ($0.18) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.95. Made Tech Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 8 ($0.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 19.33 ($0.24). The stock has a market cap of £21.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,425.00 and a beta of 1.16.
Made Tech Group Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Made Tech Group
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- DraftKings Q1: Strong Customer Acquisition and Product Innovation
Receive News & Ratings for Made Tech Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Made Tech Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.