Insider Buying: Made Tech Group Plc (LON:MTEC) Insider Purchases £29,391.18 in Stock

Made Tech Group Plc (LON:MTEC – Get Free Report) insider Neil Elton bought 209,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share, with a total value of £29,391.18 ($36,918.95).

Made Tech Group Price Performance

Made Tech Group stock opened at GBX 14.25 ($0.18) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.95. Made Tech Group Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 8 ($0.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 19.33 ($0.24). The stock has a market cap of £21.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,425.00 and a beta of 1.16.

Made Tech Group Company Profile

Made Tech Group Plc provides digital, data, and technology services to the public sector in the United Kingdom. It offers digital delivery, embedded capabilities, data infrastructure and insights, and legacy application transformation services. The company provides services that enable central government, healthcare, and local government organizations to digitally transform.

