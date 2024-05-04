Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) Insider Sells £311,918.30 in Stock

Bodycote plc (LON:BOY – Get Free Report) insider Ben Fidler sold 44,945 shares of Bodycote stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 694 ($8.72), for a total transaction of £311,918.30 ($391,807.94).

Bodycote Price Performance

Shares of LON:BOY opened at GBX 696 ($8.74) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,538.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.18. Bodycote plc has a 1 year low of GBX 545 ($6.85) and a 1 year high of GBX 731 ($9.18). The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 669.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 621.94.

Get Bodycote alerts:

Bodycote Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is an increase from Bodycote’s previous dividend of $6.70. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%. Bodycote’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,111.11%.

Bodycote Company Profile

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. It operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. The company offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bodycote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bodycote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.