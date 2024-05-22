Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Sells 816 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 816 shares during the quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.99.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.93. 10,295,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,569,752. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $38.38 and a 1 year high of $62.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.87 and a 200-day moving average of $52.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.18.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. Wells Fargo & Company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.23%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

