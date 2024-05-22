Barry Investment Advisors LLC Invests $938,000 in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,272,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,645,000 after buying an additional 503,970 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,680,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,004,000 after purchasing an additional 45,013 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,458,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,798,000 after purchasing an additional 266,516 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,778,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,896,000 after purchasing an additional 145,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,349,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,736,000 after purchasing an additional 95,086 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,489,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,429,606. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $66.67 and a one year high of $80.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.38. The stock has a market cap of $55.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

