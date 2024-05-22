Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.41-0.43 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $451-459 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $454.95 million. Zuora also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.09-0.10 EPS.

Shares of ZUO traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.86. 2,135,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,477,672. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.54 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.91. Zuora has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $12.12.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $110.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.80 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 46.38% and a negative net margin of 15.80%. On average, analysts anticipate that Zuora will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZUO. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Zuora from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zuora from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Zuora from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

In other news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 81,635 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $724,102.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,342.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zuora news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 13,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $133,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 120,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 81,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $724,102.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,342.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 481,854 shares of company stock valued at $4,393,048. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

