Insider Selling: Cohort plc (LON:CHRT) Insider Sells £6,014.47 in Stock

Cohort plc (LON:CHRT – Get Free Report) insider Simon Walther sold 803 shares of Cohort stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 749 ($9.41), for a total value of £6,014.47 ($7,554.92).

Cohort Price Performance

Shares of CHRT opened at GBX 814 ($10.22) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £338.05 million, a P/E ratio of 2,466.67 and a beta of 0.53. Cohort plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 430 ($5.40) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 830 ($10.43). The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 658 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 574.08.

Get Cohort alerts:

Cohort Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. Cohort’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,242.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cohort in a research report on Thursday, March 28th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cohort

About Cohort

(Get Free Report)

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense, security, and related markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Portugal, Africa, North and South America, and the Asia Pacific and Africa. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; and communications systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cohort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.