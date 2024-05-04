Saab AB (publ) Stock Set to Split on Wednesday, May 8th (OTCMKTS:SAABF)

Shares of Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF – Free Report) are going to split before the market opens on Wednesday, May 8th. The 4-1 split was announced on Wednesday, May 8th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, May 8th.

Saab AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAABF opened at $81.00 on Friday. Saab AB has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $91.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.60.

About Saab AB (publ)

Saab AB (publ) provides products, services, and solutions for military defense, aviation, and civil security markets worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Dynamics, Surveillance, Kockums, and Combitech segments. The company develops military aviation technology, as well as conducts studies on manned and unmanned aircraft.

