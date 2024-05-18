Brokerages Set Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML) Target Price at $61.80

Shares of Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TRML shares. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research note on Monday, March 25th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Bio from $41.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

Tourmaline Bio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRML opened at $15.04 on Monday. Tourmaline Bio has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $48.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.45 and a 200 day moving average of $25.82. The stock has a market cap of $385.78 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.42.

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.13. Research analysts expect that Tourmaline Bio will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tourmaline Bio

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRML. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in Tourmaline Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,495,000. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tourmaline Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $6,427,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tourmaline Bio in the 1st quarter worth $733,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tourmaline Bio in the first quarter worth $25,539,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Tourmaline Bio during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

About Tourmaline Bio

Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

