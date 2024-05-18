Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Bitdeer Technologies Group Lowered by HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report issued on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Colonnese now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bitdeer Technologies Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Bitdeer Technologies Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Bitdeer Technologies Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.64.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Stock Down 2.6 %

Bitdeer Technologies Group stock opened at $5.71 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.43 and a 200-day moving average of $6.62. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $2.77 and a 52-week high of $14.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.35 million, a P/E ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.79.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $114.85 million during the quarter. Bitdeer Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 11.21% and a negative return on equity of 3.98%.

Institutional Trading of Bitdeer Technologies Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the third quarter worth about $150,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at about $604,000. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong acquired a new stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

