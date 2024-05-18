Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.33.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CABA. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cabaletta Bio from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Thursday.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 20,171 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 3,798 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Cabaletta Bio by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,422,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,648,000 after acquiring an additional 241,803 shares during the period.

NASDAQ CABA opened at $12.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.63. Cabaletta Bio has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $26.35. The company has a market capitalization of $578.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 2.52.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.07). On average, equities analysts expect that Cabaletta Bio will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.

