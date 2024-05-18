Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.33.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CABA. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cabaletta Bio from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Thursday.
NASDAQ CABA opened at $12.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.63. Cabaletta Bio has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $26.35. The company has a market capitalization of $578.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of 2.52.
Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.07). On average, equities analysts expect that Cabaletta Bio will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.
