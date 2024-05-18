Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for HilleVax, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:HLVX)

HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HilleVax in a report issued on Tuesday, May 14th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now expects that the company will earn ($0.89) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.03). The consensus estimate for HilleVax’s current full-year earnings is ($3.16) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for HilleVax’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.47) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.15) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.79) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.38) EPS.

HilleVax (NASDAQ:HLVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.02.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HLVX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of HilleVax in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of HilleVax from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

HilleVax Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HLVX opened at $15.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 10.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. HilleVax has a 12-month low of $9.94 and a 12-month high of $20.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLVX. Catalys Pacific LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HilleVax in the fourth quarter valued at $21,009,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in HilleVax by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 4,004,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,857,000 after purchasing an additional 675,000 shares during the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in HilleVax by 328.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 270,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 207,241 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP raised its position in HilleVax by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,449,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,492,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in HilleVax in the third quarter worth about $2,374,000. 86.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at HilleVax

In related news, Director Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164,221.00, for a total transaction of $985,326,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 807,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,653,782,496. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Life Sciences X. L.P. Frazier bought 8,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $128,325.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,544,187 shares in the company, valued at $123,890,711.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Aditya Kohli sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164,221.00, for a total value of $985,326,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 807,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,653,782,496. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,898 shares of company stock valued at $986,026,106. 29.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HilleVax Company Profile

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. It develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

Featured Articles

