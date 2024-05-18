Head to Head Contrast: Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) and Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF)

Vectura Group (OTCMKTS:VEGPF – Get Free Report) and Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Vectura Group has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verona Pharma has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Vectura Group alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Vectura Group and Verona Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vectura Group N/A N/A N/A Verona Pharma N/A -25.09% -21.24%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vectura Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Verona Pharma 0 0 4 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings for Vectura Group and Verona Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Verona Pharma has a consensus target price of $33.20, suggesting a potential upside of 155.38%. Given Verona Pharma’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Verona Pharma is more favorable than Vectura Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vectura Group and Verona Pharma’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vectura Group $244.76 million 4.37 $157.16 million $0.26 6.81 Verona Pharma $460,000.00 2,284.04 -$54.37 million ($0.77) -16.88

Vectura Group has higher revenue and earnings than Verona Pharma. Verona Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vectura Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.9% of Verona Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Verona Pharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About Vectura Group

(Get Free Report)

Vectura Group Plc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical development. Its activities include research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic products. The company operates through the following segments: Switzerland, United Kingdom, Germany, United States of America, and France. Vectura Group was founded by David Anthony Gough in 1997 and is headquartered in Chippenham, the United Kingdom.

About Verona Pharma

(Get Free Report)

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis. It is developing ensifentrine in three formulations, including nebulizer, dry powder inhaler, and pressurized metered-dose inhaler. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Vectura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vectura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.