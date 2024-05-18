Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) & Benchmark Bankshares (OTCMKTS:BMBN) Critical Survey

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) and Benchmark Bankshares (OTCMKTS:BMBN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Associated Banc and Benchmark Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Associated Banc 6.86% 8.31% 0.80% Benchmark Bankshares N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Associated Banc and Benchmark Bankshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Associated Banc $2.22 billion 1.51 $182.96 million $0.99 22.49 Benchmark Bankshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Associated Banc has higher revenue and earnings than Benchmark Bankshares.

83.0% of Associated Banc shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of Benchmark Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Associated Banc shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of Benchmark Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Associated Banc and Benchmark Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Associated Banc 0 6 2 0 2.25 Benchmark Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Associated Banc presently has a consensus price target of $23.13, indicating a potential upside of 3.89%. Given Associated Banc’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Associated Banc is more favorable than Benchmark Bankshares.

Risk and Volatility

Associated Banc has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Benchmark Bankshares has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Associated Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Benchmark Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Associated Banc pays out 88.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Associated Banc has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. Associated Banc is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Associated Banc beats Benchmark Bankshares on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit. It also provides deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; specialized financial services, such as interest rate risk management and foreign exchange solutions; fiduciary services, such as administration of pension, profit-sharing and other employee benefit plans, fiduciary and corporate agency services, and institutional asset management services; and investable funds solutions, including savings, money market deposit accounts, IRA accounts, CDs, fixed and variable annuities, full-service, discount, and online investment brokerage; investment advisory services; and trust and investment management accounts. In addition, the company offers deposit and transactional solutions, including checking, credit, debit and pre-paid cards, online banking and bill pay; and money transfer services. Associated Banc-Corp was founded in 1861 and is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

About Benchmark Bankshares

Benchmark Bankshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for Benchmark Community Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, saving, commercial services, and youth accounts. Its loan products include personal, mortgage, other real estate, business, auto, and student loans. The company also offers credit and debit cards; wealth management services comprising financial solutions, financial and retirement planning, and portfolio management, as well as estate, charitable giving, and trust services; and reorder checks, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, bill pay, and internet and mobile banking services. The company was founded in 1971 and is based in Kenbridge, Virginia.

