Head to Head Analysis: Bullfrog AI (BFRG) versus Its Competitors

Bullfrog AI (NASDAQ:BFRG) is one of 991 public companies in the "Pharmaceutical preparations" industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Bullfrog AI to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bullfrog AI and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bullfrog AI $60,000.00 -$5.36 million -3.24 Bullfrog AI Competitors $1.67 billion $147.98 million -3.41

Bullfrog AI’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Bullfrog AI. Bullfrog AI is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bullfrog AI 0 0 0 0 N/A Bullfrog AI Competitors 6279 18386 44212 919 2.57

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Bullfrog AI and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 75.80%. Given Bullfrog AI’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bullfrog AI has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.0% of Bullfrog AI shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.6% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bullfrog AI and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bullfrog AI N/A -131.39% -114.76% Bullfrog AI Competitors -2,907.59% -282.94% -31.87%

Risk and Volatility

Bullfrog AI has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bullfrog AI’s competitors have a beta of 0.87, meaning that their average share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bullfrog AI competitors beat Bullfrog AI on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Bullfrog AI Company Profile

Bullfrog AI Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital biopharmaceutical company that focuses on artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) driven analysis of data sets in medicine and healthcare in the United States. The company offers bfLEAP, an analytical AI/ML platform for the analysis of preclinical and/or clinical data. It also has licensing agreements with George Washington University for rights to use siRNA targeting Beta2-spectrin in the treatment of human diseases, including hepatocellular carcinoma, obesity, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and Johns Hopkins University for the use of a formulation of Mebendazole for the treatment of glioblastoma, and human cancer or neoplastic disease. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

