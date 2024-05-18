Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target Lowered to C$182.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$184.00 to C$182.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CJT. National Bankshares upped their target price on Cargojet from C$129.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cargojet from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Cargojet from C$157.00 to C$162.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Acumen Capital increased their price objective on Cargojet from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Cormark dropped their price objective on Cargojet from C$121.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$148.91.

Cargojet Stock Performance

Shares of TSE CJT opened at C$119.32 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$114.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$111.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.99 and a beta of 1.00. Cargojet has a one year low of C$76.50 and a one year high of C$125.44.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.88 by C($1.02). The firm had revenue of C$221.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$250.58 million. Cargojet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 4.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cargojet will post 4.4560297 EPS for the current year.

Cargojet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.85%.

About Cargojet

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services and carriers in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

