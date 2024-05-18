Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EHAB shares. UBS Group raised Enhabit from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Enhabit from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enhabit in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Enhabit from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Enhabit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $8.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Bolton bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.33 per share, for a total transaction of $83,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 52,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,650.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders purchased 22,000 shares of company stock worth $183,700 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHAB. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enhabit by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Enhabit in the third quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Enhabit by 117.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 104,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 56,410 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Enhabit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enhabit by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter.

Enhabit stock opened at $8.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.96, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Enhabit has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.59.

Enhabit (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $260.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.30 million. Enhabit had a negative net margin of 7.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.43%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enhabit will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

