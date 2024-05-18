Financial Comparison: USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB) vs. PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB)

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) and PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

USCB Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. PCB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. USCB Financial pays out 26.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PCB Bancorp pays out 41.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. PCB Bancorp has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. PCB Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Get USCB Financial alerts:

Volatility & Risk

USCB Financial has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

61.3% of USCB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.0% of PCB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 48.5% of USCB Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.0% of PCB Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for USCB Financial and PCB Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score USCB Financial 0 2 2 0 2.50 PCB Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

USCB Financial presently has a consensus price target of $13.33, indicating a potential upside of 6.75%. PCB Bancorp has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 8.14%. Given PCB Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PCB Bancorp is more favorable than USCB Financial.

Profitability

This table compares USCB Financial and PCB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets USCB Financial 13.08% 8.50% 0.69% PCB Bancorp 14.69% 9.09% 0.93%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares USCB Financial and PCB Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio USCB Financial $65.53 million 3.75 $16.55 million $0.77 16.22 PCB Bancorp $161.86 million 1.39 $30.70 million $1.75 8.98

PCB Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than USCB Financial. PCB Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than USCB Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PCB Bancorp beats USCB Financial on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About USCB Financial

(Get Free Report)

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that engages in the provision of various personal and business banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial and consumer checking, money market deposit, savings, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers loan products, such as small business administration loans, yacht financing, residential and commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; foreign bank loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans comprising personal loans, overdrafts, and deposit account collateralized loans. The company also offers lockbox, treasury, commercial payments, cash management, and online banking services, as well as provides title insurance policies for real estate transactions. USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About PCB Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for PCB Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, individuals, and professionals in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and trade finance, remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. It also provides real estate loans, including commercial and residential, Small Business Administration (SBA) property, and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as commercial term and lines of credit, SBA commercial term, and SBA Paycheck Protection Program loans; and consumer loans comprising residential mortgage; and automobile loans, unsecured lines of credit, and term loans. In addition, the company offers access to account balances, online transfers, and online bill payment and electronic delivery of customer statements; and mobile banking solutions that include remote check deposit and mobile bill pay. Further, it provides automated teller machines; and banking by telephone, mail, personal appointment, debit cards, direct deposit, and cashier's checks, as well as treasury management, wire transfer, and automated clearing house services. The company operates through a network of full-service branches in Los Angeles and Orange counties, California; Carrollton and Dallas, Texas; and Englewood Cliffs and Palisade Park, New Jersey, and Bayside, New York. It also operates loan production offices in Los Angeles and Orange Counties, California; Annandale, Virginia; Atlanta, Georgia; Bellevue, Washington; Aurora, Colorado; and Carrollton, Texas. The company was formerly known as Pacific City Financial Corporation and changed its name to PCB Bancorp in July 2019. PCB Bancorp was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for USCB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USCB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.