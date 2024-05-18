Leerink Partnrs Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fulcrum Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 13th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.45). The consensus estimate for Fulcrum Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.32) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Fulcrum Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.84) EPS.

Get Fulcrum Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FULC. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FULC opened at $7.55 on Thursday. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $13.70. The stock has a market cap of $469.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day moving average of $7.36.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.60% and a negative net margin of 3,470.05%. The company had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million.

Insider Activity at Fulcrum Therapeutics

In related news, VP Greg Tourangeau sold 4,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $57,240.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,378.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fulcrum Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 348.6% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Brown Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulcrum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.