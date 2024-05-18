Equities Analysts Set Expectations for The Boeing Company’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:BA)

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) – Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Boeing in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now forecasts that the aircraft producer will earn ($1.04) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Boeing’s current full-year earnings is ($0.57) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Boeing’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.71) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.37 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.60 EPS.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Argus downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.24.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $184.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $179.38 and its 200-day moving average is $205.79. Boeing has a 1 year low of $159.70 and a 1 year high of $267.54. The company has a market capitalization of $113.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.10 and a beta of 1.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boeing

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 128 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

