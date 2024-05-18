Analysts Set CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) PT at $19.00

Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.
CVBF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Hovde Group cut CVB Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of CVB Financial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on CVB Financial
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
CVB Financial Stock Performance
CVB Financial stock opened at $17.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.47. CVB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $21.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.83.
CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $126.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.46 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 30.93%. CVB Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CVB Financial will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CVB Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 52.63%.
CVB Financial Company Profile
CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CVB Financial
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Analysts Still Want Double-Digit Upside Out of Applied Materials
Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.