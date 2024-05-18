Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.58) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APRE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright increased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.80). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aprea Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.81) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aprea Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.25) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday.

Aprea Therapeutics Trading Down 5.7 %

APRE stock opened at $5.27 on Thursday. Aprea Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $8.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.33. The firm has a market cap of $28.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.08.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.36). Aprea Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,317.82% and a negative return on equity of 56.78%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bernd R. Seizinger bought 6,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.29 per share, with a total value of $50,009.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at $245,563.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 9,870 shares of company stock valued at $71,952 in the last quarter. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing synthetic lethality-based cancer therapeutics that targets DNA damage response pathways. Its lead product candidate is the ATRN-119 that is in Phase I clinical trials for treating advanced solid tumors, ovarian, breast, and prostate cancers.

