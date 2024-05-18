Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.38.

TARS has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

In other news, General Counsel Bryan Wahl sold 4,436 shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $135,741.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 40,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,100.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, General Counsel Bryan Wahl sold 4,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total value of $135,741.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,100.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 10,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $318,699.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,456 shares in the company, valued at $809,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,496 shares of company stock valued at $749,578 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,152,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,835,000 after buying an additional 271,640 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,826,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,398,000 after acquiring an additional 231,131 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,380,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 1,113.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 898,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,642,000 after purchasing an additional 824,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Asset Management GP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,200,000 after purchasing an additional 185,000 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TARS opened at $38.24 on Monday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $12.57 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.52 and a 200 day moving average of $27.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a current ratio of 8.01.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -3.92 EPS for the current year.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

