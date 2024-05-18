Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Altimmune, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALT)

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Free Report) – HC Wainwright lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Altimmune in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.35). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Altimmune’s current full-year earnings is ($1.34) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Altimmune’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.32) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lowered Altimmune from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Altimmune from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Altimmune in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Shares of Altimmune stock opened at $8.01 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.33 and its 200-day moving average is $8.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of 0.22. Altimmune has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $14.84.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 46.96% and a negative net margin of 22,645.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Altimmune in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Altimmune in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Altimmune by 1,150.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co purchased a new position in Altimmune in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Altimmune in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

