Norman Bell Keevil Sells 100,000 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (TSE:TECK.A) Stock

Teck Resources Limited (TSE:TECK.A – Get Free Report) Director Norman Bell Keevil sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.13, for a total value of C$7,313,000.00.
Teck Resources Stock Performance
Shares of TECK.A stock traded down C$3.61 on Wednesday, hitting C$69.29. 11,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,175. The company has a market capitalization of C$527.99 million, a PE ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.42. Teck Resources Limited has a 1-year low of C$44.46 and a 1-year high of C$74.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$65.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$56.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.28, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
Teck Resources Company Profile
