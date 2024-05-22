Norman Bell Keevil Sells 100,000 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (TSE:TECK.A) Stock

Teck Resources Limited (TSE:TECK.A – Get Free Report) Director Norman Bell Keevil sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$73.13, for a total value of C$7,313,000.00.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TECK.A stock traded down C$3.61 on Wednesday, hitting C$69.29. 11,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,175. The company has a market capitalization of C$527.99 million, a PE ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.42. Teck Resources Limited has a 1-year low of C$44.46 and a 1-year high of C$74.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$65.35 and its 200 day moving average is C$56.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.28, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

