Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $208,000 Investment in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 152.7% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allstate during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALL. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $158.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Allstate from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.59.

Allstate Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $166.17. 1,136,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,625,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.92. The company has a market cap of $43.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.51. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $177.37.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $1.02. Allstate had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.30) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 81.24%.

Insider Activity at Allstate

In other Allstate news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $5,276,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

