Javier Tapia Sells 6,068 Shares of Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG) Stock

Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARG – Get Free Report) Director Javier Tapia sold 6,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.00, for a total transaction of C$12,136.00.

Javier Tapia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 28th, Javier Tapia sold 9,887 shares of Amerigo Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.31, for a total transaction of C$12,951.97.

Amerigo Resources Stock Down 5.9 %

TSE ARG traded down C$0.12 on Wednesday, reaching C$1.93. The company had a trading volume of 597,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,232. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$319.22 million, a P/E ratio of 68.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 3.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.67 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.44. Amerigo Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$1.10 and a 52-week high of C$2.05.

Amerigo Resources Announces Dividend

Amerigo Resources ( TSE:ARG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Amerigo Resources had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The business had revenue of C$57.79 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amerigo Resources Ltd. will post 0.2288439 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. Amerigo Resources’s payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

About Amerigo Resources

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, engages in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd.

