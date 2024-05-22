Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Has $269,000 Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in American Electric Power by 304.8% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.43.

American Electric Power Price Performance

AEP stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.48. 2,359,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,597,747. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $93.44. The stock has a market cap of $48.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

