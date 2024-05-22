Oxler Private Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 45.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,926 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,112 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for about 1.2% of Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $683,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 757 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,434 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYK. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $348.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.32.

Stryker Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE:SYK traded up $4.91 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $335.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,515,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,279. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $249.98 and a 1-year high of $361.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.29. The company has a market cap of $127.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 36.53%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

