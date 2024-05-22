Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Has $221,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOOG. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 464.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 437.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOOG traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $313.36. The company had a trading volume of 105,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,058. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $233.49 and a 1-year high of $314.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $302.00 and its 200-day moving average is $285.17.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

