Alta Global Group Limited’s Quiet Period Set To Expire on May 7th (NYSE:MMA)

Alta Global Group’s (NYSE:MMA – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, May 7th. Alta Global Group had issued 1,300,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 28th. The total size of the offering was $6,500,000 based on an initial share price of $5.00. During Alta Global Group’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Alta Global Group Stock Up 8.3 %

Shares of MMA opened at $3.55 on Friday. Alta Global Group has a 12 month low of $2.87 and a 12 month high of $5.25.

