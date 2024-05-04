Beazley (LON:BEZ) PT Raised to GBX 870 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Beazley (LON:BEZ – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 770 ($9.67) to GBX 870 ($10.93) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Beazley from GBX 975 ($12.25) to GBX 1,000 ($12.56) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 880 ($11.05) target price on shares of Beazley in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Beazley presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 906 ($11.38).

Shares of BEZ opened at GBX 629.50 ($7.91) on Tuesday. Beazley has a 12-month low of GBX 485.80 ($6.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 699.50 ($8.79). The company has a current ratio of 20.77, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.26. The company has a market cap of £4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 524.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 661.79 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 584.50.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a GBX 14.20 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This is a positive change from Beazley’s previous dividend of $13.50. Beazley’s payout ratio is 1,166.67%.

In other Beazley news, insider Sally Lake sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 671 ($8.43), for a total value of £50,325 ($63,214.42). In related news, insider Sally Lake sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 671 ($8.43), for a total transaction of £50,325 ($63,214.42). Also, insider Adrian Cox sold 26,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 646 ($8.11), for a total value of £170,046.58 ($213,599.52). 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks.

