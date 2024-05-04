Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) PT Lowered to C$13.25 at Haywood Securities

Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Haywood Securities from C$17.00 to C$13.25 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Haywood Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GIP. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Green Impact Partners from C$12.00 to C$9.50 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Green Impact Partners from C$14.00 to C$9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.
Green Impact Partners Inc, a clean energy company, provides water, waste, and solids treatment and recycling services in North America. It operates through two segments: Water and Industrial, and Energy Production. The company operates a portfolio of water and solids treatment and recycling facilities.
