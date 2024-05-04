Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) PT Lowered to C$13.25 at Haywood Securities

Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Haywood Securities from C$17.00 to C$13.25 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Haywood Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GIP. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Green Impact Partners from C$12.00 to C$9.50 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Green Impact Partners from C$14.00 to C$9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Green Impact Partners alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Green Impact Partners

Green Impact Partners Price Performance

About Green Impact Partners

Shares of GIP opened at C$2.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.42. Green Impact Partners has a twelve month low of C$2.45 and a twelve month high of C$8.80. The stock has a market capitalization of C$54.33 million, a P/E ratio of 53.00 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.73.

(Get Free Report)

Green Impact Partners Inc, a clean energy company, provides water, waste, and solids treatment and recycling services in North America. It operates through two segments: Water and Industrial, and Energy Production. The company operates a portfolio of water and solids treatment and recycling facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Green Impact Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Impact Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.